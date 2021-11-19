Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.83

Shares of Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 263005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$92.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53.

In other Superior Gold news, Director ZCR Corp. purchased 301,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$147,593.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,470,000.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

