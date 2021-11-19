Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Price Target Raised to GBX 140 at Liberum Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUPR. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 133 ($1.74).

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Monday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar acquired 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($26,586.43).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

