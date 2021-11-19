Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.25

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 239496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 10.1% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the second quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

