Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

SRZN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SRZN stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Surrozen has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Surrozen will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,540,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000.

