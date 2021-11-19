sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. sUSD has a total market cap of $114.74 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00226837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 114,511,169 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.