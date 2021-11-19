Susquehanna Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $708.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $680.00 to $708.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $695.56.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $660.61 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $638.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.