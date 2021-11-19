Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $12,033.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00222499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00090440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

