Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €132.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €132.50 ($155.88) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.63 ($143.10).

Shares of SY1 opened at €129.95 ($152.88) on Wednesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €118.46 and a 200-day moving average of €117.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

