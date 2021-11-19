Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.34. 142,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,247. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

