Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison Sells 34,624 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48.

TNDM stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 472.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

