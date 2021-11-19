Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.55. 89,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

