TD Securities Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$43.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.43.

ZZZ stock opened at C$38.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.49. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$23.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

