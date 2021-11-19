TD Securities Trims Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Target Price to C$1.05

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TSE:ETG opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. Entrée Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$162.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.93.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.