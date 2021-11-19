Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.20.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$33.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.74. The company has a market cap of C$17.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

