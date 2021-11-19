Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $69.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.
Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
