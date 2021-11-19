Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $69.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.