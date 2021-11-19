Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires Shares of 2,569 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

