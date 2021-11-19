Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE:TDC opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. Teradata has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.