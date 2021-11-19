Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report $947.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $959.60 million. Terex reported sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Terex by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 516,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

