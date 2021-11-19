Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

