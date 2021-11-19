Ternium (NYSE:TX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.23.

TX opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

