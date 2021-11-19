Ternoa (CAPS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Ternoa has a total market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.28 or 0.07249300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.58 or 0.99606712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,241,006 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

