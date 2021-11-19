Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $77.86. 1,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,615. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

