Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TRUMY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 10,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115. Terumo has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

