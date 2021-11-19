Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TTEK opened at $187.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.15. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $189.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

