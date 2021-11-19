Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $189.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

