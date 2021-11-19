Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

TTEK stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $189.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $189.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

