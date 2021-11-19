Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $187.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $189.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

