Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.78. 29,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

