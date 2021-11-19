TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Shares of TFII opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.