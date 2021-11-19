TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSPG remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,569. TGI Solar Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

