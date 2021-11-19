The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. 5,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.70. Andersons has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,408. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $201,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

