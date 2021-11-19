The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

