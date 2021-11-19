The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the October 14th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 671,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,354,000 after buying an additional 380,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after buying an additional 546,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $68.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.