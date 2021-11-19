The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $80.17. 6,338,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918,836. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,373,139 shares of company stock valued at $109,442,192 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

