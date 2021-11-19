The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Cheesecake Factory worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 86,052 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Stephens upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 323.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.