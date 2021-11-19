The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.4% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 99,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.4% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of KO opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

