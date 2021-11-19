The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 37.2% in October

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SZC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.02. 4,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,423. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

