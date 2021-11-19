The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $312,075 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $20.59 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

