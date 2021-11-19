The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $21.56 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $509.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.54.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. Research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

