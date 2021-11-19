The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.670 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $554 million-$559 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.92 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.570-$2.590 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 54,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

