The Hershey Company to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hershey in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $180.11 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

