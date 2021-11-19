The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 45.5% in October

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $351,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $212,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,421 shares of company stock worth $568,319. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CUBA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 1,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

