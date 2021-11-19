The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,402,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.