The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $62.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

