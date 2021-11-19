The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 30,000 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $2,554,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $184,260.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

Lovesac stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lovesac by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lovesac by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

