The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.93. 407,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 12,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $1,022,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 438,681 shares of company stock worth $34,568,027. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $9,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.