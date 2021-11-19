The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRL stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

