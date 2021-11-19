The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 134 ($1.75).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

RTN stock opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.76. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.15 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £668.65 million and a PE ratio of 18.40.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.