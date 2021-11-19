The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

RMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.70.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

