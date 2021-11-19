The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

