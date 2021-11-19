The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.